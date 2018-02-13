A Mom Bought This $3 Ornament From A Thrift Shop. Then Her Daughter Looked Inside And Found Ashes

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla Bailey spotted the blue-and-silver heart-shaped bauble among the used goods at the Plymouth Savers store. And she thought that it would look pretty displayed alongside her collection of other similar pieces.

She paid $2.99 for the item and, despite wondering what might be inside the glass heart, she took it home. “I thought about it for a minute when I first picked it up,” Bailey subsequently told CBS Boston. “I thought it was pretty, so maybe it was meant to come here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Priscilla arrived home, the trinket caught the eye of her daughter, Kat Bartlett, who on closer inspection made a shocking discovery. Bartlett has a keen interest in ornamental glass and sells repurposed glassware online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT