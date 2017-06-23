This Mom Was Breastfeeding In An Eatery, When An Old Lady Approached And Did The Strangest Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-something New Zealand mother had been forced to relent; her baby was just too hungry. So she found herself breastfeeding in public for the first time ever. That’s when she spied an older woman approaching her table. Anticipating harsh judgement and a scolding for her behavior, the young mom braced herself.

Briar Lusia McQueen, from Mount Maunganui, a beach resort town on top of New Zealand’s North Island, was adjusting to her new life as a mom of an eight-week-old son in May last year. The baby’s father, Elliott Jamieson, helped — but there was no way he could be there all the time.

So it was that spring morning when McQueen found herself alone at home with two-month-old Jaxon. She decided on a change of scene, so mother and baby headed off to a coffee shop. Once settled, McQueen ordered herself a nice cooked breakfast for a little treat.

