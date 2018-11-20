When A Couple Met This Little Orphan, The Child’s First Word Made The Mom Burst Into Tears

By Andrea Marchiano
November 20, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/USA TODAY

Audrey Shook and her husband, Brent, had signed up for a four-week hosting program for orphans from China, but they had already decided to adopt six-year-old Lucy permanently. And when she finally arrived at George Bush International Airport in Texas, her first words to Audrey made the mom-of-five burst into tears.

Image: Facebook/Audrey Shook

Audrey and Brent were high school sweethearts. They married young – she was 21 when she said “I do.” But, even at that age, Audrey felt she would adopt a child someday after watching a documentary about orphanages in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Audrey Shook

Audrey told Today, “I knew in my heart that someday I was going to be a family to one of those babies.” But life temporarily got in the way of those plans. She became pregnant with the first of their five biological children.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT