When A Couple Met This Little Orphan, The Child’s First Word Made The Mom Burst Into Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Audrey Shook and her husband, Brent, had signed up for a four-week hosting program for orphans from China, but they had already decided to adopt six-year-old Lucy permanently. And when she finally arrived at George Bush International Airport in Texas, her first words to Audrey made the mom-of-five burst into tears.

Audrey and Brent were high school sweethearts. They married young – she was 21 when she said “I do.” But, even at that age, Audrey felt she would adopt a child someday after watching a documentary about orphanages in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audrey told Today, “I knew in my heart that someday I was going to be a family to one of those babies.” But life temporarily got in the way of those plans. She became pregnant with the first of their five biological children.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT