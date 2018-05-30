This Mom Claims She Looks 20 Years Younger – And That People Confuse Her Son For Her Boyfriend

As we grow older, our looks begin to change in various ways. For 41-year-old mother Shimmi Munshi though, she claims that she hasn’t aged in more than 20 years. However, as a result of that, the people around her often confuse her 20-year-old son for her boyfriend.
A resident of Bolton, England, Shimmi was 20 when she gave birth to her son Ameen, raising him as a single mother. Although that particular job brings with it many stresses and strains, she also faced another tough challenge in the form of a debilitating medical condition.
Indeed, Shimmi suffers from a chronic ailment called gastroparesis, which means her stomach doesn’t empty itself like it should. As a result of that, food passes through her body much more slowly, causing several potential issues. The symptoms can include vomiting, weight loss, abdominal pain, heartburn, bloating and feeling nauseous.