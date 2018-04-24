This Mom Described The Agonizing Final Moments She Spent With Her Baby Who Died From Heart Defects

ADVERTISEMENT

Markie and Andrew Ostler have a story that can only be described as heartbreaking. Their baby girl was gravely ill and doctors said that her days were numbered. But then, the couple walked into their daughter’s room to hear a doctor utter the most heartbreaking words imaginable.

Markie Ostler is a mom from Lehi, Utah. She and her husband, Andrew, had already welcomed a boy named Urban into the world in 2016, and they were delighted to discover that Markie was pregnant again in 2017. And this time it was a girl.

“I was so excited when I found out I was pregnant. I had always felt like I needed my kids really close together,” Markie told People in March 2018. But unfortunately for the couple, the pregnancy didn’t quite go as planned. Doctors found that there was something wrong with the couple’s little girl, in fact.

