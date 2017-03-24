Mom Didn’t Know If It Was A Boy Or A Girl – But When She Looked At Her Bump She Was Moved To Tears

By Francesca Lynagh
March 24, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Mary Goda

In a video uploaded to YouTube, one couple’s extraordinary gender reveal party is documented. It was by no means your average reveal party at all. In fact, it was quite extraordinary.

Image: YouTube/Mary Goda

The day began with a scavenger hunt, which would eventually lead them to the final stop; the reveal party itself. In the video the mom-to-be is seen in a blue t-shirt reading “Team Blue.” The dad-to-be, meanwhile, wears a “Team Pink” t-shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Mary Goda

Every part of the day was captured on film, which was just as well. Perhaps the camerawoman had been tipped off that it was going to be a day to remember. There’s not doubt that it was!

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT