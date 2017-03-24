Mom Didn’t Know If It Was A Boy Or A Girl – But When She Looked At Her Bump She Was Moved To Tears

In a video uploaded to YouTube, one couple’s extraordinary gender reveal party is documented. It was by no means your average reveal party at all. In fact, it was quite extraordinary.
The day began with a scavenger hunt, which would eventually lead them to the final stop; the reveal party itself. In the video the mom-to-be is seen in a blue t-shirt reading “Team Blue.” The dad-to-be, meanwhile, wears a “Team Pink” t-shirt.
Every part of the day was captured on film, which was just as well. Perhaps the camerawoman had been tipped off that it was going to be a day to remember. There’s not doubt that it was!
Pioneers On The Edge of The American Frontier Really Did Live In These Astonishing Stump Houses
20 Toxic Behaviors That Could Cost You Your Friends And Relationships
20 Hidden References In Disney Movies That Even The Most Devoted Fans Didn’t Spot
After Mom Gave Birth To Identical Twins, She Witnessed A Troubling Scene In The Kitchen
20 Batman Facts That Even The Biggest ’60s TV Buffs Don’t Know
This Funeral Procession Was Headed To The Cemetery When The Family Spotted A Figure Following Behind
These Stunning Photos Of The Crow Tribe Were Taken A Century Ago – And What They Reveal Is Haunting
20 Smart Travel Hacks To Make Your Vacation Go Without A Hitch
When This Mom Was Facing Eviction, Her 9-Year-Old Girl Wrote A Stunning Note About Her Parenting
What Emma From Friends Looks Like Now Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Has Flown
20 Things You’ve Seriously Got To Stop Doing To Yourself
After This Baby Was Born With One Arm Over His Head, Doctors Gave His Dad Some Frightening News