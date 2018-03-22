A Mom Took Her Foster Kid To A Coldhearted Hearing – And Her Response To The System Was Powerful

ADVERTISEMENT

The importance of family can never be underestimated, especially during the formative years. A Georgia native called Sarah would certainly concur with that, and she tried to welcome a male foster child into her family home in early 2017. However, they faced a coldhearted custody court hearing to discuss the boy’s future. And, when she shared it on social media, Sarah’s account of the painful episode prompted a powerful response from the online community.

In March 2017 the Child Welfare Information Gateway published a sobering statistical report on the number of fostered youngsters for the fiscal year of 2015. The U.S. government agency’s document estimated that more than 427,000 children were in the foster-care system on September 30, 2015. In addition, only 30 percent of these young people lived with relatives, while 45 percent found themselves in foster homes with people unrelated to themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, the report showed that the on-going requirement for more foster parents is glaring and great. Sarah and her husband were alerted to this need when they were drawn into the foster care system while investigating their options for adoption. However, after doing some research on foster-to-adoption cases, the pair found that they were unable to ignore the problem. “Once you see that need you can’t unsee it,” Sarah told online parenting resource Scary Mommy in April 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT