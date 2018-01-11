This Mom Found A Family Living In A Battered Old Bus, So She Returned With The Ultimate Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a time for family and being grateful for all the things that you have. But last year, there was one family that didn’t have much to cherish, not even a home to call their own. And that’s when a local woman stepped in and did something truly remarkable for them.

At the end of 2016, things weren’t going to plan at all for Olivia and her husband Eric. The couple had two kids aged five and one, and a newborn too, but what they didn’t have was somewhere permanent to live. Originally from Florida, the family had hit the road in the hope of finding work opportunities.

They traveled around in what used to be a school bus, but they altered it on the inside to make it habitable for the five of them. Finally, having had no luck in Missouri, the family ended up in Colorado around Thanksgiving time. This was because they had been told there were plenty of jobs there.

