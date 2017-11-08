This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave

ADVERTISEMENT

When one youngster arrived at his local pumpkin patch, he couldn’t wait for an action-packed day of fun. However, as he enjoyed himself on the bounce house, a member of staff asked his babysitter to escort him out. Later, his family claimed workers had discriminated against the boy because of his Down syndrome.

Like most 11-year-olds, Nicho Fajardo was no doubt looking forward to the Halloween festivities in October 2017. The youngster comes from North Hollywood, California, where he lives with his mom and dad. In many ways, Fajardo was just like every kid his age, except for the fact he had Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs when a third copy of the chromosome 21 appears in a human’s DNA. The condition can cause physical growth problems, characteristic facial features and some intellectual disability. However, despite the challenges his disorder posed, his parents always ensured Fajardo experienced everything his peers did.

