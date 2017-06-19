This Mom Gave Birth To Different-Colored Twins. Now 20 Years Later They Look Totally Unalike

ADVERTISEMENT

When their parents went for a scan in 1996, it was revealed that they were expecting twins. Mom and dad were thrilled. However, despite all the preparations they’d made to welcome two new additions to the family, nothing could ready them for the surprise in the delivery room. Indeed, their mom was speechless. Because what the sonogram hadn’t shown was that the twins had entirely different-colored skin.

Maria and Lucy Aylmer were born on January 16, 1997, in Gloucester, England. They have the same mom. They have the same dad. In fact, they are twins. However, their mom was shocked when they were handed to her in the delivery room. Her baby girls couldn’t have looked any less alike.

“It was such a shock for her because things like skin color don’t show up on scans before birth,” Lucy told the Daily Mail in 2015. “So she had no idea that we were so different. When the midwife handed us both to her she was just speechless.”

