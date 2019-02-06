A Mom Gave Birth To Her Family’s First Boy In 50 Years – And Her Epic Reaction Was Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dara Crouch fell pregnant, she was convinced that she would have a girl. No one in her family had given birth to a boy in 50 years. Then she went into labor, and her birth photographer got ready to catch Crouch’s incredible reaction on camera.

When parents find out they’re expecting, they have many decisions ahead of them. Whether they should learn the sex of the baby is one of the most important choices. There’s no right answer, since both routes have their advantages and disadvantages. Ultimately, it all comes down to parental (or placental) preference.

Some people opt to find out their future baby’s gender so that they can plan ahead. It allows them to decide on a name for the new addition to their family. Not only that, but parents-to-be can inform curious friends and family what gender to expect too.

