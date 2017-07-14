This Mom Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Left It Inside Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mom gave birth to a healthy baby boy, she couldn’t have been happier. However, her joy soon turned to despair when doctors saw her placenta. It was in such a state, that the medical team made the bold move to leave it inside her.

Kristen Terlizzi lives in Los Gatos in California. She resides there with her husband Jeff, whom she married in October 2010. Four years later, in 2014, the couple discovered they were expecting their second baby together.

At first, Terlizzi’s pregnancy went smoothly, but at the beginning of her third trimester things began to change. “Around 28 weeks in pregnancy, my ultrasound images started looking suspicious,” Terlizzi revealed in an interview with Stanford Health Care.

