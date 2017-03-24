After Mom Gave Birth To Identical Twins, She Witnessed A Troubling Scene In The Kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Stevie and Eddie Ahern were 12 years old, they each weighed 13 stone. And to make things worse, their mom had no idea of how to stop them eating. Their appetite was so insatiable, in fact, that even the food she threw in the bin was up for grabs.

Stevie and Eddie live in New Haven, Connecticut, with their mom Dianna Schatzlein-Ahern. Since they were young, the 12-year-old twins have been obsessed with eating. In fact, their relationship with food became so unhealthy that it started to have a negative effect on their entire family.

Doctors kept Stevie and Eddie in the hospital for eight weeks after they were born. Initially, however, it seemed that all the twins were suffering from was low muscle tone. So, they were treated with several therapies until they were three months old.

