A Mom Gave Her Quadruplets DNA Tests To Discover Whether Ancestry Kits Actually Do What They Say

In 2017 a family’s heritage no longer has to be a mystery. Thanks to advances in the fields of genetics and technology, scientists can test your DNA for a small fee and tell you where you came from. All you have to do, in fact, is send in a sample of your saliva.

One San Francisco mom’s DNA test led her to conduct an experiment of her own, after she received surprising information about her roots. She wanted to see if these DNA testing kits really worked as promised. And she’d use her own quadruplets to put the accuracy of the results to the test.

It all started when Amy Jones thought it “might be kind of fun” to know where her family came from, she told San Francisco’s KPIX 5. She relied on Ancestry DNA, a website where users create an online account, mail in a test tube full of saliva to be analyzed and then receive their genetic information electronically.

