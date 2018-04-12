A Mom Got Food To Go When Her Son Went Into Meltdown, But The Server’s Reaction Made Her Cry

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Mathews Heustess had just enjoyed a day out with her family and was expecting to top it off with a nice meal out. Just as they were seated, however, her little son went into meltdown. Later, Jamie found herself explaining her son’s tantrum to their waitress, whose reaction made her cry.

Jamie comes from Pooler, Georgia. She lives there with her husband Chris and their little boy, Ian. And when she’s not caring for her own family, she works at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in nearby Savannah, GA, as a neonatal intensive care nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2017 Jamie spent some precious family time with her husband and son. The three of them had enjoyed a jam-packed day. And they decided to round things out with a visit to their local Cracker Barrel restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT