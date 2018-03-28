This Mom Had Skin Removed After Losing Almost 300 Pounds – But The Surgery Went Horrifically Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

For Angela Sweeney, a 41-year-old mom from Lake Ann, Michigan, losing weight was supposed to be a good thing. She managed to drop almost 300 pounds over three years, a hugely impressive achievement. However, when she had plastic surgery to remove her excess skin, things went horribly wrong.

Sweeney had been severely obese for most of her adult life, in fact. In an interview on the television show The Doctors, she said, “In my twenties I was probably always 400 pounds if not higher, so I took it into my own hands. It took me about three years, and I’ve now lost 289 pounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many people who undergo dramatic weight loss, Sweeney was left with large amounts of excess skin. The amount of such skin that’s left over when people lose weight depends on things such as genetics and lifestyle. And this skin doesn’t usually snap back into place without some help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT