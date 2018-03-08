This Mom Had Suspicions About Her Ex’s Girlfriend. Then She Found Out Her Boy Had Been Abused

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman left in charge of baby Wyatt was Rachel Edwards, the new partner of Hammell’s ex-husband. As the couple had joint custody of Wyatt, he would have to spend time with Edwards, away from his mother’s watchful eye.

Hammell already had her suspicions about Edwards’ personality. In fact, she had reportedly even been warned that Edwards might have abused children in the past. However, Hammell had not been able to find any evidence to substantiate those allegations.

It wasn’t for a want of trying, though. Indeed, Hammell reportedly scoured all available resources for information about Edwards’ past. Yet although Hammell couldn’t find any incriminating evidence, her one-year-old son ended up in the Children’s Hospital of Michigan after being in Edwards’ care. And his injuries were so severe that he was treated by the doctors there for almost two months.

