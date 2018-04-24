This Mom Had To Leave Her Sick Baby In Hospital To Return To Work. That’s When The Cops Stepped In

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer Melissa Winch’s baby boy was fighting for his life in hospital. Naturally, she wanted to be by his side every second of the day, but she also needed to get back to her day job. And that’s when a bunch of very special fellow officers got involved.

In 2017 Melissa Winch and her husband, Adam, were expecting a baby. But nothing could have prepared the couple from Grand Junction, Colorado, for the rollercoaster ride that lay ahead. Unfortunately for them, the pregnancy didn’t go smoothly at all.

In July that year, something very dramatic occurred. Melissa’s water broke at a worryingly early stage of her pregnancy. In fact, she was only 26 weeks down the line when it happened. For the next three weeks she remained in the hospital in Grand Junction, but then the situation worsened.

