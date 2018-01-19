This Mom Hadn’t Gone Without Makeup For 50 Years. Then She Finally Showed The World Her Real Face

ADVERTISEMENT



One glamorous Indiana septuagenarian claimed not to have gone without her beloved makeup for 50 years. She would even sleep in a full face of cosmetics so that her husband could wake up to her looking beautiful. But in 2014 – at the age of 73 – she finally felt ready to show the world her true face.



There is no denying that Joann Hopkins of Goshen, Indiana, is a glamorous woman. All her life, the mom of two has strived to look as stunning as possible. Consequently, the beauty says she has not gone without a faceful of makeup for half a century.

In a short film shot in 2014, Hopkins insists that even her spouse has only seen her natural beauty on a handful of occasions. “In 42 years of marriage, I don’t think [my husband] has seen [me without makeup] more than maybe once or twice,” she says in the clip posted to video sharing website YouTube in February, 2014. “And that was quite by accident,” she adds.

