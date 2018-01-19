This Mom Hadn’t Gone Without Makeup For 50 Years. Then She Finally Showed The World Her Real Face

By Annie Price
January 19, 2018
Image: YouTube/MAKEOVERGUY Minneapolis

One glamorous Indiana septuagenarian claimed not to have gone without her beloved makeup for 50 years. She would even sleep in a full face of cosmetics so that her husband could wake up to her looking beautiful. But in 2014 – at the age of 73 – she finally felt ready to show the world her true face.

Image: YouTube/MAKEOVERGUY Minneapolis

There is no denying that Joann Hopkins of Goshen, Indiana, is a glamorous woman. All her life, the mom of two has strived to look as stunning as possible. Consequently, the beauty says she has not gone without a faceful of makeup for half a century.

Image: YouTube/MAKEOVERGUY Minneapolis

In a short film shot in 2014, Hopkins insists that even her spouse has only seen her natural beauty on a handful of occasions. “In 42 years of marriage, I don’t think [my husband] has seen [me without makeup] more than maybe once or twice,” she says in the clip posted to video sharing website YouTube in February, 2014. “And that was quite by accident,” she adds.

