This Mom Heard Screeching Coming From The Baby Monitor – And What She Found Was Truly Harrowing

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy and Bernita Rogers had really wanted to start a family. At first, though, their attempts to do so were met by heartache; on three separate occasions, Bernita had given birth prematurely and ultimately lost her babies. Perhaps, then, the couple had given up hope of ever becoming parents after those deaths.

After a little black kitten had wandered into their lives, however, Roy and Bernita’s luck began to change, and Bernita gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Then the new mom heard the family cat yowling through the baby monitor – and when she rushed to the scene, what she saw was devastating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rogers aren’t alone in having had their children pass away, though – nor are they the only ones to have experienced premature births. Indeed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, approximately 10 percent of babies born in the U.S. in 2016 arrived before their respective due dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT