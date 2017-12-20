This Mom In Hospital Was Told To Watch For A Wave, And When She Looked Out The Window She Lost It

ADVERTISEMENT

Sport continues to play an important role in our society, as it still brings people together from a wide range of backgrounds. Whether it be football, soccer, basketball or baseball, sport is all inclusive when it comes to value and tradition. In the case of Iowa native Tricia Schwager, though, she was left speechless and emotional when asked to “watch for the wave” from a hospital window during a football game.

Schwager, like so many other unfortunate parents across the country, has a child in the hospital. The subsequent toll that must take is almost unimaginable, but her family isn’t alone. In fact, Iowa’s college football team and their thousands of fans are looking to ease some of that pain with a simple, yet powerful, gesture.

Schwager’s son Quinton is one of the patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which opened in early 2017. The building overlooks the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kinnick Stadium, which holds a capacity of more than 70,000. Now thanks to an innocent suggestion via social media, the two have formed a beautiful connection at the end of the first quarter.

