This Mom Isn’t Teaching Her 5-Year-Old How To Read – And Her Reason Has Caused An Internet Backlash

A child’s first day of school comes with much fanfare – and much preparation. In fact, most parents spend the five years before kindergarten teaching their children the basics so they’re ready for the academic career that lies ahead.

But one mom caused a virtual ruckus by declaring to the internet that she had no intention of teaching her son how to read before he went to school. She had an explanation for her decision, of course – but that only served to further stoke the conversation.

Mom is just one of the many roles that Crystal Lowery plays. She’s a medical researcher, but she’s also a stand-up comedian who regularly plays the Dallas-Fort Worth area circuit. She even writes her own blog and contributes to HuffPost and Scary Mommy too.

