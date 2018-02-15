After This Mom Of Six Was Killed In A Crash, Her Husband Revealed What Life Is Like Without Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When this man’s wife was late coming home from the hospital one night, he immediately grew worried. Her journey shouldn’t have taken much more than an hour, so when she didn’t show up he called family and friends, worried about her. Then he retraced her route home, and came across the crash that had claimed his wife’s life.

Katie Evans arrived to the world in Bountiful, Utah. Along with four brothers and sisters, her childhood was spent in Minnesota, and then Illinois, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. Katie loved to travel, and spent time living in Japan and Puerto Rico, as well as in states all over mainland U.S.A.

It was in Southern California, however, where she settled with her husband, Jacob, after they married in 2002. A few years later, the kids started to arrive. First came Spencer, followed by Travis a year later and Nathaniel two years after that. More recently a fourth boy, Gideon, arrived.

