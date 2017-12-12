This Mom Left Her Nine Kids After Meeting A Toyboy Online – And Now She’s Revealed Her True Feelings

ADVERTISEMENT

One mom left her nine kids behind to go and meet her toyboy in Africa. Her decision sparked fury back home, not least from her husband. However, she has now defended her actions in the most vocal of ways.

Heidi Hepworth comes from Hetton-le-Hole in the north-east of England. For 23 years she lived there with her partner Andy and their large family. When they met in the 1990s, Heidi already had three kids of her own, and the couple have since had six more children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most couples, Heidi and Andy experienced ups and downs during their relationship. Andy even moved out of the family home in 2012, but soon regretted his decision. So, he reconciled with Heidi and not long afterwards they tied the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT