After This Mother Lost Her Baby During A Home Birth, She Spoke Out About Her Guilty Feelings

By Annie Price
April 4, 2018
Image: Aimee Green/Luna’s Love & Life After Stillbirth via People

Throughout her pregnancy, Aimee Green had longed for the moment she would finally meet her daughter. As a result, she planned everything meticulously, including her home water birth. So, when her daughter died during delivery, the distraught mom blamed herself.

Image: Luna’s Love & Life After Stillbirth

Aimee and her partner Ryan Conroy live in the town of Saltash in Cornwall, England. And in November 2017 the young couple’s lives were set to change forever, as they prepared to welcome their first child into their home.

Image: Luna’s Love & Life After Stillbirth

What’s more, Aimee and Ryan couldn’t have been happier about the prospect of welcoming a baby. And after a near-perfect pregnancy, the pair were certainly ready to meet their little girl. Instead of delivering her daughter in the hospital, though, the 23-year-old mom-to-be wanted a home birth.

