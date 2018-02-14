A Mom Noticed Her Son Grew Unusually Fast. But The Reason For His Extreme Height Is Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

It is often remarked that children appear to grow up in the blink of an eye. Just ask any experienced parent. It seems like one day, their offspring is a helpless newborn who fits in the crook of an elbow on the way home from hospital. And the next day, they are all grown up and leaving home to start lives on their own. Spare a thought then for Michigan mom Darci Brown…

Indeed, Darci, who lives in the city of Jackson, MI, has experienced this phenomenon more drastically than most. In fact, her son, Broc, was always ahead of the curve. As an infant, her boy grew incredibly fast, and was towering over his kindergarten classmates at a very early age. An alarmed Darci asked doctors what was happening to her more than five-foot, five-year-old son. The medical professionals ran tests and then broke some horrible news. The Brown family had a massive problem on their hands, and one which could have tragic consequences.

Before that dramatic diagnosis, however, young Broc seemed just like his peers in kindergarten. He appeared normal in every respect but one. While the average five-year-old boy measures approximately 43 inches – just shy of four-feet tall – Broc totaled five feet, two inches. To put this in perspective, the average height of an adult American is five foot, nine for men and five foot, four for women.

