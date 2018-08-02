When This Mom Passed Away, Her Children Penned A Painfully Honest Obituary

ADVERTISEMENT

The obituary pages in news papers are often full of heartfelt messages from loved ones expressing their grief at the loss of a relative. In some ways, for Kathleen Dehmlow it was no different. When she passed away in 2018, her kids took the opportunity to express exactly how they felt about her.

Kathleen Dehmlow was the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Schunk, who lived in Wabasso, Minnesota. She came into the world in 1938, on March 19, to be exact. And we know this because it appeared in her obituary, which the Redwood Falls Gazette published in June 2018.

Indeed, Kathleen passed away on May 31, 2018, around two months after her 80th birthday. And although the obituary did not state the cause of ther death, it did say that she died in Springfield, MN, at a nursing home. The obituary then told the reader more about Kathleen’s life.

