This Mother Let Her Children Play In The Garden – Only For Child Services To Knock On Her Door

Jacqui Kendrick’s kids love to mess around in the back yard. And what kind of a mother wouldn’t let them run around in the garden? It would be a shame, after all, to keep them cooped up in the wake of another long, hard Canadian winter. Never did she dream, however, her decision would give Child Services a reason to come calling.

Kendrick is a stay-at-home mom in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She has three children – a boy named Jayden, and two girls, Keira and Alexis. By all appearances, she and her husband Kyle enjoy regular outdoor activities and like to have fun with their young family.

Like many young children, Kendrick’s kids like to run around in the back yard when they come home from school. The Kendricks have a large garden, with wooden fences on three sides, and a chain link fence with a gate to the front. Surely a safe space, then, for children of any age?

