When This Mom Realized Her Baby Had Down Syndrome, Her Reaction To The Diagnosis Was So Emotional

For many mothers, the choice to have a water birth is as clear as water itself. Not only do they feel soothed by the warmth, but their babies come into the world with the same sentiment: they’re said to feel more secure with less palpable stress during the birth.

Amber Rojas crouched into the clear waters of her birthing pool on September 26, 2017. Her labor advanced quickly – and for a moment, she wasn’t sure she’d even make it into the water to deliver her baby the way that she had planned.

But she did, and she watched as her baby emerged from the womb, into the water and into the world. Almost immediately, she knew that her child had Down syndrome, and her reaction to it was emotional, to say the least.

