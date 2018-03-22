A Mom Said Her Five-Week-Old Daughter Died At Home Because The Hospital Was Full To Capacity

By Andrea Marchiano
March 22, 2018
Image: Facebook/Tessa McAllister

It’s pretty much every parent’s worst nightmare to find out that something is gravely wrong with their child. And for Tessa McAllister, the touch of her infant daughter’s cold hand made her realize that heartache was on the horizon for her family.

Image: Facebook/Tessa McAllister

Just hours before that moment, though, McAllister had taken her five-week-old daughter to their family doctor, Jeffrey Hans. And although the medical professional agreed that something was wrong with the child, the mom couldn’t get the help her baby desperately needed — because the local hospital had reached capacity.

Image: Facebook/Tessa McAllister

McAllister herself, meanwhile, had already given birth to three girls – Mya, Chayce and Jade – before the little one’s arrival. And her fourth daughter – whom she shared with her partner Codey Hay – was named Blayke Amelia-Rae Hay-McAllister. Together, the young family lived in Miramichi in New Brunswick, Canada.

