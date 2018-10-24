A Mom Saw This Creature Creeping Towards Her Baby, And Now She’s Warning Others Not To Go Near It

ADVERTISEMENT

A playground should be a carefree place for families to gather. Leslie Howe probably wouldn’t have expected, then, that a trip to the park would put her and her three children in harm’s way. The creepy crawler she saw, however, could have left kids and grown-ups alike in agony.

Howe had brought her three kids to a Gwinnett County, Georgia, park, likely expecting to watch them zoom down slides and fly high on swings. And there she held her youngest, an infant, while the older two played on the equipment.

Eventually, though, something else caught Howe’s eye. It was such a strange sight, in fact, that she grabbed her phone to capture what was moving toward her. “What is this thing?” Howe said as she recorded the small creature crawling her way.

