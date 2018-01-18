A Mom Shared How She Helps Her Baby Sleep, And The Internet Fell In Love With This Parenting Hack

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman welcomed her second baby into the world, she assumed she wouldn’t see a full night’s sleep for a very long time. However, when her daughter was just three months old, she discovered a fail-safe way of getting her to settle. Now she’s keen to share her parenting hack with the world.

Laura Gerson comes from Essex in England. She lives there with her partner Steve Martin and her daughter, Abigail. And in early 2017, the family welcomed their newest addition, a baby girl named Amelia.

As is the case with many new parents, sleepless nights soon became a fixture in Gerson and Martin’s lives. In the first three months of Amelia’s life, Gerson attended to her baby almost every hour throughout the night.

