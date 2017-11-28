This Mom Shows Gawkers There’s No Reason To Fear Her Baby’s Skin Condition – Using One Simple Trick

ADVERTISEMENT

In the eyes of her mom, one baby girl was simply beautiful. Because of a skin condition, however, people would often stare at the infant in the street. As a result, her protective mother came up with a clever idea to show them that they had nothing to fear from her child.

Ashley Nagy lived with her husband Andrew and son Gavin in Queen Creek, Arizona. In 2016 the young family were joined by a daughter named Charlie. And, like many mothers, Ashley enjoyed nothing more than snuggling up to her new baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Charlie was just two months old, however, her mom discovered some discoloring on the baby’s torso. “The rash on her stomach looked like tiny little dots. And despite getting antibiotics and more, it didn’t seem to clear, only getting worse,” Ashley subsequently told the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT