This Worn-Out Mom Struggled To Put Food On The Table. Then Her Boss Suddenly Changed Her Paycheck

By Jennifer McDowall
June 7, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CBS

Tanna Marino, a married mom with four kids, was having trouble making ends meet despite working as an appliance technician. Then Dina Dwyer-Owens, boss at her firm in Cypress, Texas, changed her wages in a decision that brought tears to her eyes and changed her life.

Image: Waco Today

Marino was working for a company called Mr. Appliance, a franchise of the Dwyer Group, an organization that provides repair and maintenance services. In 2011 she was invited to star in a television show pilot, but the show wasn’t what it seemed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Petras Gagilas

The would-be TV star agreed to appear in a show entitled Don’t Quit Your Day Job. However, it turned out that the program was actually an episode of the CBS program, Undercover Boss. In this series, a top-level manager works anonymously with employees at the bottom of their company. In doing so, they learn all about their employees.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT