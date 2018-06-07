This Worn-Out Mom Struggled To Put Food On The Table. Then Her Boss Suddenly Changed Her Paycheck

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanna Marino, a married mom with four kids, was having trouble making ends meet despite working as an appliance technician. Then Dina Dwyer-Owens, boss at her firm in Cypress, Texas, changed her wages in a decision that brought tears to her eyes and changed her life.

Marino was working for a company called Mr. Appliance, a franchise of the Dwyer Group, an organization that provides repair and maintenance services. In 2011 she was invited to star in a television show pilot, but the show wasn’t what it seemed.

The would-be TV star agreed to appear in a show entitled Don’t Quit Your Day Job. However, it turned out that the program was actually an episode of the CBS program, Undercover Boss. In this series, a top-level manager works anonymously with employees at the bottom of their company. In doing so, they learn all about their employees.

