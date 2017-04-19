Mom Was Stunned When The Waiter Tore Up Her Check. Then A Stranger Approached With Tears In His Eyes

By Math Anthony
April 19, 2017
One morning in July 2016, Nyesha Wingate was enjoying breakfast at a restaurant with her young son. It was nothing unusual. In fact, it was a regular occurrence. However, when they’d finished and she tried to pay, things started to get weird. Because when the waiter brought Wingate the check, he tore it up in front of her. Then a man she’d never seen before approached. He was on the verge of tears.

By all appearances, Wingate leads a very ordinary life. Though she is originally from San Bernardino in California, she now lives with her husband, Christopher, in Houston, Texas. Married in 2014, they have a 21-month-old son, Nehemiah.

To help support her family, Wingate works hard at her ordinary job at a credit union. Together, she and her husband have a very ordinary goal of living debt-free. And yet, although they have a clear financial target, they never deny themselves very ordinary treats.

