The Mom Of A Teen Who Died From Eating A Sandwich Revealed The Final Words She Spoke On The Phone

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse started feeling ill not long after eating a sandwich that she’d bought before boarding a flight to France. While on the plane, a severe allergic reaction to the hidden sesame in the bread caused her to fall unconscious. Unable to reach Natasha’s hospital bedside in time, her mom had to say her final words to her daughter over the phone, just minutes before Natasha died.

On the day she fell ill, Natasha had been on a British Airways flight to Nice with her dad Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, the CEO of a British toy manufacturer. Close pal Bethany Holloway had joined Natasha for a visit to the latter’s grandparents’ home in France’s Cote D’Azur. Mom Tanya and brother Alex were not on the trip, however.

The family, from Fulham, London, had always taken extra care of Natasha as she’d been diagnosed with many severe allergies. When she was just a baby, Natasha was found to be allergic to nuts, eggs and tomatoes. She then suffered a severe reaction to sesame as a two-year-old after eating a breadstick. The family told the Daily Mail in September 2018 that they had “policed” her food as a child, especially at parties, as she had such a strong dairy allergy. Airborne traces of milk could be enough to trigger a reaction, in fact.

