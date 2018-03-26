This Mom Thought Her Son Just Had Strep Throat, But Then Doctors Told Her The Awful Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

When Oklahoma mom Kori Dimsdale’s young son, Carson, fell ill one day in late 2016, she thought the worst it could be was flu. It was winter and no-one had felt their best that week, so surely it was just another bug doing the rounds. Besides, despite a few minor symptoms, the boy said he felt fine. However, a trip to the doctors was to prove her very wrong and would turn the Dimsdale’s lives upside down.

It doesn’t take long for anyone who has ever met eight-year-old Carson Dimsdale to fall for his special charms. He is an incredibly smart child who loves to make people laugh and has a hug available for anyone who needs it. Sure, he can get a little difficult at times, but what boy his age doesn’t?

The little guy lives with his mom and dad in the city suburb of Edmond, OK. He loves the two family dogs, Bella and Boomer, and likes to play with them and his toys. In fact, Carson loves his toys so much that he even creates his own. He has shelves full of colorful self-made dinosaurs – or “Zorts,” as the creative kid calls them. Some of them feature hidden features such as a tail that doubles as a secret gun.

