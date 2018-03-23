This Mom Of Three Was Almost Due To Give Birth When Tragedy Struck On The Interstate

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed like any other Tuesday as Melinda Cullen drove home from work in Joliet, Illinois – but that would all change in an instant. It turned out that the 38-year-old was in the wrong place at the wrong time. And no one could have predicted the heartbreaking events that were about to occur.

Melinda Cullen was born in January 1980 to parents Roberto and Teresa Cortez. She grew up in Coal City, Illinois, and graduated from the local high school in 1998. Cullen then attended Carbondale’s Southern Illinois University, where she gained a communications degree.

As a child, Cullen loved basketball and was also on the math team. She would take part in singing contests and later developed a passion for cooking, as well as being part of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in her hometown.

