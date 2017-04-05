Mom Was Thrilled When A Cashier Played With Her Son – But Then The Manager Took Him To His Office

Six-year-old Carter lives with his family in Willard, North Carolina. His parents, Chris and April Rouse, say their son is always the center of attention when they’re out and about.
Carter is a little boy with a difference. He was born with an extra chromosome, which means he has Down Syndrome. People with the condition tend to have some learning difficulties, as well as some distinct physical features.
He recently went on a trip to the shops with his mom. And it’s what happened at one store in particular that turned little Carter into a bit of an internet sensation. Indeed, the employees at Sam’s Club did something truly extraordinary that day.
