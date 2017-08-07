3 Months After This Mom-to-Be’s Moves Went Viral, She Went And Broke The Internet A Second Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The lithe and beautiful actress and dancer set the internet alight with her jaw-dropping belly dance routine while heavy with child, but this young woman was not done impressing her online followers. After a pregnant pause, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl, she turned the video camera on once more to wow the world all over again.

Gemma Marin is a 31-year-old Spanish senorita with a difference. Not only is she a successful actress based in Los Angeles, U.S. but she’s also a phenomenal dancer. Originally from Valencia in south-west Spain, it was obvious from a young age that Marin was destined for the limelight.

Having made her first appearance on stage at the tender age of two, Marin developed into an accomplished actress with the loving support of her parents. Her dancing also went from strength to strength, and she began entering serious ballroom dancing competitions when she was just 12 years old.

