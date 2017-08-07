The lithe and beautiful actress and dancer set the internet alight with her jaw-dropping belly dance routine while heavy with child, but this young woman was not done impressing her online followers. After a pregnant pause, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl, she turned the video camera on once more to wow the world all over again.
Gemma Marin is a 31-year-old Spanish senorita with a difference. Not only is she a successful actress based in Los Angeles, U.S. but she’s also a phenomenal dancer. Originally from Valencia in south-west Spain, it was obvious from a young age that Marin was destined for the limelight.
Having made her first appearance on stage at the tender age of two, Marin developed into an accomplished actress with the loving support of her parents. Her dancing also went from strength to strength, and she began entering serious ballroom dancing competitions when she was just 12 years old.
-
When This Transgender Man Posted His Transition Photos Online, He Ended Up Losing All His Family
-
When A Fox Cub Approached This Trucker, He Saw Why It Was In Urgent Need Of Help
-
Vets Were Astonished When They First Saw This Unique Dog – And It Turns Out He's Totally Awesome
-
26 Years After This Toddler Went Missing, Police Found Traces Of His Blood Inside A Toy Car
-
3 Months After This Mom-to-Be’s Moves Went Viral, She Went And Broke The Internet A Second Time
-
These Guys Snuck Into A Soviet-Era Spaceport – And Were Stunned By What They Discovered Inside
-
When Some Moron Purposely Stole Her Parking Space, This Old Lady Got The Ultimate Revenge
-
Archaeologists Uncovered This 350-Year-Old Coffin – And The Corpse Lying Inside Left Them Awestruck
-
Days After A Woman Took A Photo Of This Family, She Got News About Them That Gave Her Goosebumps
-
This Momma Elephant Was Frantically Trying To Wake Up Her Baby – So Keepers Sprang Into Action
-
When This Mom Gave Birth To Entangled Twins, Doctors Were Aghast At Their Umbilical Cords
-
Matt Lauer Unveiled A Special Guest On Today. Then Hoda Totally Lost It When She Saw Who It Was