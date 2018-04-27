A Mom Told These Toddler Twins To Go To Bed, And Their Response Is Parent Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt and Kristine have six kids, but only two of them star in a viral YouTube video that racked up more than 100 million views. The footage begins with Mom telling them to go to bed, but the way the twins react to her command is jaw-dropping for parents around the world.

Matt and Kristine are parents with six adorable children named Alyssa, David, Zac, Chris, Michael and Owen. The family are based in California, but they are very well known the world over. People from all sorts of different countries know all about the family’s daily life.

That’s because the family have their own YouTube channel that has proven extremely popular with the online community. In fact, their successful channel boasts a crazy amount of subscribers – nearly seven million.

