This Mom Was Trying To Catch Bullies In The Act – But Then She Was Charged With A Felony

Sarah Sims was in a fix. Her daughter was being bullied at her elementary school in Norfolk, Virginia. What’s more, the school’s administrators apparently weren’t listening to her complaints. The situation would soon spiral out of control, however, and in a way that no one could have predicted.

The bullying that Sims’ daughter had faced was reportedly severe and sustained. While she was still in the third grade, the girl had been kicked in the gut by playground bullies. Sims had even been forced to take her daughter out of school for a time.

Things were made more difficult for Sims by the fact that she had other commitments to attend to. She was enrolled full-time at Norfolk State University in Virginia and she wasn’t in a position to spend time at Ocean View Elementary School getting proof of the bullying that her daughter was suffering. Unfortunately, she didn’t have the time to chase school officials over the issue, either.

