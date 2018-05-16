This Mom Visited The Makeover Guy With Long White Locks – But He Chopped Them Off For A Total Change

ADVERTISEMENT

Debbie McEnroe braved the elements to go and see The Makeover Guy. She was ready to transform her long gray hair into something younger and fresher. And when the extreme results were revealed, they astounded McEnroe and viewers alike.

Christopher Hopkins opened his first hair salon almost 30 years ago. In 2008 he wrote the book Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45. Hopkins has also appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show and his career over the past decade has mostly focused on making people over.

In particular, Hopkins uses his skills to revamp the images of women who are middle-aged and up. As The Makeover Guy, he started YouTube series The Power of Pretty, where he shares clips of his transformations. And the videos have become extremely popular.

