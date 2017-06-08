This Mom Was Walking With Her Daughter When A Little Stranger Slipped Her A Note

ADVERTISEMENT

One mom was minding her own business as she walked along the street with her daughter. Then, out of the blue, a little girl called out to her and slipped her one of the most beautiful notes she would ever read.

Louise Sharp comes from the seaside town of Whitley Bay, located on the north-east coast of England. And although she’s a busy mom of three, she still finds time to give back to her local community and volunteers at a local children’s hospital in her spare time.

Among other charitable activities, Sharp arranged a dancing fundraiser in aid of the radio station of another nearby hospital. “I volunteer with Radio Lollipop once a week providing entertainment to poorly children,” Sharp explained to Chronicle Live. “I’m also a keen Clubberciser, after finding it two years ago, and it changed my life.”

