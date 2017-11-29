Tia Withers was in the parking lot of the Reynoldsburg Walmart when she was given a chilling message. She saw that a woman and child were being forced to get into another vehicle in the parking lot. The woman said under her breath to Withers, “Help me, we have been kidnapped.”
Moments before, Withers had been walking back to her truck with her two kids. Having shopped in Walmart, they were in the parking lot when Withers saw a man shouting at passersby. Additionally, he was with a woman and child who looked scared and deeply unhappy.
Withers was concerned about the situation immediately. For this reason, she kept watching the woman and child as she returned to her car. Then, when the shouting man turned away, the upset woman made eye contact with Withers and mouthed her plea for help.
-
After A Punishing 13-Hour Fashion Show, This Teenaged Model Paid The Ultimate Price
-
After This Teen Killed Himself At School, Police Revealed The Heartbreaking Note He Left Behind
-
A Mom In Walmart Saw A Woman Mouth “We’ve Been Kidnapped.” Then Events Spiraled Out Of Control
-
When This Man Answered His Door One Fateful Day, A Stranger Viciously Changed His Life Forever
-
This Convicted Criminal And Rapist Would Become The Nazis’ Most Perverted War Criminal
-
Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless
-
This Officer Saw A Bag Inside A Scorching Hot Car. Then He Spotted The Scared Animal Hiding Beneath
-
When This Guy Saw An Old Lady Clinging To A Lamp Post, A Bystander Caught His Actions On Camera
-
10 Days After These Triplets Were Born, Their Mother Felt A Stabbing Pain In Her Chest
-
Scientists Have Deciphered An Ancient Scroll That Could Solve The Mystery Of The Pyramid Of Giza
-
When A Man In A Wheelchair Blocked Her Way, This Woman’s Reaction Left Him Dumbstruck
-
2 Years After This 4-Year-Old Disappeared, Police Got A Tip About A Dresser In His Grandma’s House