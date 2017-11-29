A Mom In Walmart Saw A Woman Mouth “We’ve Been Kidnapped.” Then Events Spiraled Out Of Control

ADVERTISEMENT

Tia Withers was in the parking lot of the Reynoldsburg Walmart when she was given a chilling message. She saw that a woman and child were being forced to get into another vehicle in the parking lot. The woman said under her breath to Withers, “Help me, we have been kidnapped.”

Moments before, Withers had been walking back to her truck with her two kids. Having shopped in Walmart, they were in the parking lot when Withers saw a man shouting at passersby. Additionally, he was with a woman and child who looked scared and deeply unhappy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withers was concerned about the situation immediately. For this reason, she kept watching the woman and child as she returned to her car. Then, when the shouting man turned away, the upset woman made eye contact with Withers and mouthed her plea for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT