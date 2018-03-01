A Mom Wanted A Natural Birth For Her Baby – So She Left The Placenta Attached For Over A Week

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremonial cutting of the umbilical cord was once a mandatory step in the delivery of a child. The baby’s parent or another important family member would grab a pair of medical scissors and snip the final physical connection between mother and baby.

Now, though, more and more expectant mothers are bucking tradition in favor of welcoming their babies with an all-natural birth. Vanessa Fisher went so far as to skip the cutting of the cord in favor of carrying her son’s placenta attached for more than a week – but she had her reasons for doing so.

On April 25, 2017, Fisher and her husband Nick made an announcement via Facebook: they were expecting. “The best birthday gift I could ever give my beautiful and amazing wife,” Nick captioned an image of their positive pregnancy test next to a fish bowl, a play on their shared last name.

