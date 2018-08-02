This Mom Was Holding Out Hope For Twins. But When She Saw The Ultrasound She Just Laughed

ADVERTISEMENT

When mother-of-one Kylie got pregnant, she and her husband Phillip hoped for two babies. When they went to their first ultrasound, though, all she could do was giggle when she found out the results.



Before she got pregnant again, Kylie Szafranski had wished for twins. So, when she had her ultrasound, she was prepared for – even hoping for – not one but two babies. Yet when the big reveal came, disbelieving laughter was the response that came naturally.

The Szafranskis tied the knot on April 24, 2015, and they had a very special guest in attendance – their daughter, River. Soon afterwards the Arizona-based family of three was destined to expand, when Kylie became pregnant again in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both she and her husband had a history of multiple births running in their families, so Kylie always wished for twins, yet River turned out to be a single blessing. In 2017 Kylie explained to TV news network Fox 10 that her approach to her second pregnancy had been, “Okay, so round two, I want twins. Let’s see if maybe it will happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT