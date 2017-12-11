This Mom Was Outraged By Her Son’s School Lunch, So She Sent A Picture Of It To An Expert For Proof

ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy diet can help prevent obesity and other conditions related to weight gain, such as diabetes. Regular and balanced meals can also aid concentration and help the brain develop. So when this Coweta, Oklahoma, mom saw what her son was being fed at school for lunch, she was outraged.

As Crystal Skinner sat down to lunch at school with her third-grade son, she was in for a big surprise. As she glanced over to a classmate’s plate, in fact, Skinner was left speechless by its contents. The meal was supplied by the school, and when she saw it she was incensed.

Contained within the child’s lunch plate was nothing more than some raisins, a couple of carrots, a yogurt and a bag of Cheez-Its. What Skinner could see, then, was a plate that did not appear to be brimming with nutrients. After all, some carrots and raisins on their own just didn’t cut it.

