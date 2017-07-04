This Mom Went In For A Routine C-Section – But When She Saw Her Baby She Yelled, “Oh My Gosh!”

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mother-of-four went in for a routine caesarian section, she thought she knew what to expect. However, as doctors began to whisper around her, she knew something unusual had happened. Then, when she saw her baby, she couldn’t help but cry out in surprise.

Chrissy Corbitt and her husband Larry lived in Keystone Heights, Florida. Moreover, it’s safe to say their family was their life. Together, the couple had four children – and they still had plans for their family to grow in the future.

So, when the couple discovered that they were expecting another baby, they were over the moon. Their fifth child was due in May 2017. As a result, the family wasted no time stocking up on tiny clothes and diapers in preparation.

