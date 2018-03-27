When This Mom Of Two Worked Out At Her Gym, Staff Kicked Her Out For How She Used The Treadmill

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Lowen is a 52-year-old mother-of-two from Malvern in Worcestershire, England. She has a husband named Graham, who is 47, and they share children Thomas, 28, and Emmy, 23. Lowen used to work as a tax accountant and now runs an accounting software company called Dod-dle.

Four years ago, she was battling thyroid issues, and her doctor advised that she add cardio to her fitness regime. So in December of 2013 Lowen purchased a $45-a-month membership at her local gym, Malvern Splash. And she didn’t expect that within just a few months, she would have been kicked out of the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardio is exercise that raises your heart rate, and the treadmill is one of the most popular pieces of equipment for this purpose. Most people use the machine by walking or running either on a flat surface or an incline. Lowen started using the treadmill in this manner but then discovered a much more enjoyable use for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT